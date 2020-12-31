Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,292,000 after buying an additional 2,830,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 151.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,626,000 after acquiring an additional 718,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $29,837,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,860,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 247.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 240,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 171,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $69.70 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.56.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPC shares. BidaskClub raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

