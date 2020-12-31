Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 232,537 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232,537 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

