AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,677 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIT stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

