AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 546.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 214.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $111,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.55. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day moving average of $137.65.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

