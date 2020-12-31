AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $381,000 in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HARP. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

HARP opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $422.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

