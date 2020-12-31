AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 763,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Infinera by 352.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 50.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,868.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

