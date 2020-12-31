CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post sales of $417.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.50 million. CDK Global posted sales of $499.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,723,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,109,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in CDK Global by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,398,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 291,129 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,578,000 after buying an additional 517,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CDK Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,034,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,113,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $51.54 on Thursday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

