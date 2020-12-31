Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce $60,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $180,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.31 million, with estimates ranging from $22.91 million to $95.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

