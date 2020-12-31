Brokerages Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce $113.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $120.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $463.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $469.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $467.77 million, with estimates ranging from $448.54 million to $484.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million.

GWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

GWB opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

