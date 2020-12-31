LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,397 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 153,788 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,837,000 after acquiring an additional 78,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LMAT opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $804.32 million, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $4,915,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,741,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,967,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,951,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,093,797.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.