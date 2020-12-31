AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Busey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

