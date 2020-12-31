Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $620.93

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $620.93 and traded as high as $699.00. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) shares last traded at $675.40, with a volume of 258,011 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPOR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 724.77 ($9.47).

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 667.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 620.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.34%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

