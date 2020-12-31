PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. PT Bumi Resources Tbk shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

PT Bumi Resources Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBMRF)

PT Bumi Resources Tbk, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining activities in Indonesia. It operates through Coal, Services, Oil and Gas, and Gold segments. The Coal segment engages in the exploration, exploitation, and sale of coal deposits. The Services segment offers marketing and management services.

