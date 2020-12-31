Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.72

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.72 and traded as high as $153.08. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) shares last traded at $148.88, with a volume of 22,426,109 shares changing hands.

BARC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.93 ($2.05).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.72. The firm has a market cap of £25.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

