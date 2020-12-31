Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.27

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.27 and traded as high as $24.75. Fanuc shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 101,743 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FANUY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fanuc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

