Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.96

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $15.59. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 67,457 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

