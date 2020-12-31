Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

