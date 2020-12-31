Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CTSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cytosorbents from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

CTSO stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $353.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 670.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 18.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

