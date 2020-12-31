Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.96

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $15.59. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 67,457 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 136.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 503,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 290,517 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 47,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $232,000.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.