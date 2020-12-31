William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.60

Shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $206.60 and traded as high as $270.30. William Hill plc (WMH.L) shares last traded at $269.30, with a volume of 1,757,437 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded William Hill plc (WMH.L) to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189.57 ($2.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.60.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

