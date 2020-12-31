Ajay Mangal Sells 75,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zscaler stock opened at $201.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $212.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average is $139.94.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

