Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,569.50

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,569.50 and traded as high as $1,753.00. Mondi plc (MNDI.L) shares last traded at $1,741.00, with a volume of 618,792 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,712.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,569.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The company has a market cap of £8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76.

About Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

