TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $14,589.75 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $14,589.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,520.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TNET stock opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

