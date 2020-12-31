Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) CFO Bryan Saksa Sells 24,000 Shares

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AWX opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Avalon Holdings Co. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.75.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.