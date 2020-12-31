Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 63.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,989 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Banc of California by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 13.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.21, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.