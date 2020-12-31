Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

