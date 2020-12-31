Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GEM Realty Capital acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,512,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 1,290.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,255,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,350 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,378,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Colony Capital stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

