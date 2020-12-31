Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $216,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 30.9% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 314,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after buying an additional 74,385 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $2,296,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in SEA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 30,138 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEA by 263.6% in the third quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 13.4% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 340,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.63 and a 200-day moving average of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $212.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

