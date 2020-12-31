Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Andersons by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The Andersons by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Andersons by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Andersons by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Andersons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

ANDE stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $805.98 million, a P/E ratio of -349.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

