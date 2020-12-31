Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,400,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,345 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 260,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,556,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $607,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,950 shares of company stock worth $6,750,529. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.34. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.