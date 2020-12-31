Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLTL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter worth $3,996,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.68 on Thursday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76.

