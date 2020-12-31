Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

