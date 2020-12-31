Morgan Stanley Buys 418,049 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,049 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Aurora Cannabis worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACB. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

