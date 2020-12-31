Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,726 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

