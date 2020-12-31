Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 19,828 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Asure Software worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $135.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.