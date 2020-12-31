Zacks Investment Research Lowers HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

