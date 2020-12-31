IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. IRadimed presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $48,550.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IRadimed by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

