Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

MERC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercer International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Mercer International worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

