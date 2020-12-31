PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $42,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $60,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,272 shares of company stock valued at $35,812,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

