JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 44,768 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SunOpta by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 417,301 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,344,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SunOpta by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,020,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 421,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.69. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

