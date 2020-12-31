LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. LivaNova has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

