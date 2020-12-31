Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.66. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,307.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

