Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NIU. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.07.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after buying an additional 1,041,286 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

