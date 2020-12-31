GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.26.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. GoPro has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $9.17.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.40 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,081 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,104,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 682.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 613,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 535,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.