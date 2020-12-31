Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bloom Burton lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.85.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,377,000 after purchasing an additional 414,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 569,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

