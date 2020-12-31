First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 31.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $33.62 on Thursday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $562.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMBH shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

