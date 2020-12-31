Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of G1 Therapeutics worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $385,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $180,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,125 shares of company stock worth $1,652,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Raymond James cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

