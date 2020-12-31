TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.03.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.49.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.