Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXDX stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

