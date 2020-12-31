Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 41,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

BJRI opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $848.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 2.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

